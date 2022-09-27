Ajay Devgn teases Drishyam 2, shares ‘kuch purane bills’ from Drishyam; fans ask if Tabu is 'reopening the case'

Ahead of the release of Drishyam 2, actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday took a trip down memory lane and gave his fans glimpses from the first film, Drishyam. Taking to Twitter, Ajay shared pictures of 'a few old bills', a reference to his 2015 film Drishyam. (Also Read | Drishyam 2 goes on floors, Ajay Devgn shares photo with Shriya Saran from sets)

The pictures featured a restaurant bill, a CD of a maha satang of Swami Chinmayanandaji, a bus ticket and movie stubs. The dates on all of them were October 3, 2014. Sharing the pictures, Ajay captioned the post, "Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj (I came across a few old bills today)!"

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Drishyam is one of the best remakes done by Bollywood. Hope the second part will be just as good." Another fan said, "Drishyam 2 .... Eagerly waiting for this." A Twitter user said, "Even images giving goosebumps." A person wrote, “Tabu ma'am phir se wo case open karne ki taiyari kar rahi hain. Home ministry se permission mangi hai. Sambhal kar rakhiye bills, sir (Tabu ma'am is making preparations for re-opening the case. She took permission from the Home Ministry. Keep the bills safe, sir).”

Another fan tweeted, "Comments & quotes about 2nd October #Drishyam legacy." "DRISHYAM 2 Promotions begins. Having seen the original one which was brilliant (after initial 45 mins), can say this might be a multiplex hit," wrote a fan. "I think #Drishyam2 is going to surprise everyone including me," read a comment.

In Drishyam, Ajay plays Vijay Salgaonkar who protects his family at all costs after his daughter accidentally kills a boy who tries to blackmail her. After disposing of the boy's body, Vijay removes all traces of proof and then takes a family trip to Panaji. They visit an Ashram, watch a film, and eat at a restaurant, creating their alibis.

Drishyam is a crime thriller directed by Nishikant Kamat. Apart from Ajay, it also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Rishab Chadha. A remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name, Drishyam released theatrically and was a critical and commercial success.

The sequel, Drishyam 2, has been directed by Abhishek Pathak and is slated to release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay, Tabu, Shriya, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name.

Apart from Drishyam 2, Ajay will also be seen in the upcoming comedy film Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022. He also has Boney Kapoor's period film Maidaan and Bholaa in the pipeline.

