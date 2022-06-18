Ajay Devgn: There is no escaping social media, why should it be any different for my kids?

He’s a star to millions, but at home he is just like any other dad. Ajay Devgn dotes on his two kids- Nysa and Yug. Believing that the concept of the strict parent belongs to a by-gone era and the times call for a friendly approach.

“Today parenting is a full-time passion. You must be protective about your kids but you also need to be friends with them. The need to instil good values in them; the need to discipline them is definitely important. However, the way the world is evolving, “strictness” per se, has no place in parenting. When I was growing up, my father was a strict man. However, I understood the reason behind his being strict. Kajol’s parents did a fantastic job of bringing her up,” says the 53-year-old, busy with a host of films such as Drishyam 2 and Bholaa.

Devgn reveals as a father, he makes sure to talk a lot to his children. “Me and Kajol explain to them what is right and wrong and allow them to imbibe things. Of course, they make mistakes, of course they disobey on occasion. When that happens, there are more conversations. Both Kajol and I are grounded as people despite our celebrity status. We want our children to be grounded too,” he makes it clear.

Social media today has exposed star kids to the limelight at a young age. What are his views towards this early exposure? Nysa’s spotted pics frequently pop up online. Devgn says matter of fact, “When times change, you can do nothing. Social media is the order of the day. There is no escaping it. Why should it be any different for my kids?”

The only bit of advice the actor has for his children, in the changing times, is, “Do the right thing, become the right person. Keep your pride intact and learn to respect others.”