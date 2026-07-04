Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 cleared by CBFC; 'obscene' gestures and words modified before release

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has completed its censor formalities ahead of its theatrical release. The comedy entertainer has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). While the board asked the makers to make a few minor changes, the film was approved without any major cuts.

Only minor modifications were suggested

Dhamaal 4 gets U/A 13+ certificate; CBFC asks makers to edit 'obscene' gestures, replace words.

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According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Dhamaal 4 has received a U/A 13+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Before clearing the film, the board asked the makers to make a few minor changes. Two scenes involving hand gestures that were considered "obscene" were modified, while a few words were replaced at seven different points in the film.

Other than these changes, the film has been left untouched. No scenes have been cut or shortened, and the story remains intact. The makers were issued the censor certificate on July 2 after completing the required modifications.

The certification also confirms that Dhamaal 4 has a runtime of 143 minutes, which is 2 hours and 23 minutes.

Ajay Devgn admits feeling box office pressure before every release

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{{^usCountry}} At the trailer launch of Dhamaal 4, Ajay Devgn was asked if he still feels the pressure of the box office despite being one of Bollywood's biggest stars. The actor admitted that the nervousness never really goes away and said every film comes with a sense of responsibility after months of hard work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the trailer launch of Dhamaal 4, Ajay Devgn was asked if he still feels the pressure of the box office despite being one of Bollywood's biggest stars. The actor admitted that the nervousness never really goes away and said every film comes with a sense of responsibility after months of hard work. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to the question, he said, “Thoda bahut toh rehta hai. Aapne itni mehnat ki hai toh film audience ko pasand aani chahiye aur chalni chahiye. Toh koshish toh yahi rehti hai ki film aisi banaye ki logon ko pasand aaye. Toh jab film release ho rahi hoti hai toh thoda pressure mein sab hi aate hain (There is always a little bit of pressure. When you have worked so hard on a film, you naturally want the audience to like it and for it to do well. The effort is always to make a film that people will enjoy. So when the film is about to be released, everyone feels a certain amount of pressure).”

Cast and release date

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Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 reunites the franchise's popular cast, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi. Joining them are Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

Dhamaal 4 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films. The film is a joint production of T-Series Films, Maruti International and Panorama Studios.

Directed by Indra Kumar, it is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The comedy entertainer is set to release in cinemas on July 10, 2026.