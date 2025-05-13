Ajay Devgn's son Yug debuts with dad in Karate Kid: Legends, but there's a catch

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's son Yug Devgan is all set to make his film debut with the Karate Kid: Legends. Yug, along with his father Ajay, will lend his voice to the Hindi version of the film, which stars Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, and Daniel LaRusso in lead roles. Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgan to lend their voice for Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends(Instagram/ ajaydevganfanclub_)

Ajay will voice the iconic character of Mr Han, portrayed by Jackie Chan, while Yug will make his debut as Li Fong, the film’s lead character played by Ben Wang. This marks Ajay's first ever voice over for an international film and his collaboration with son Yug.

The film's makers, Sony Pictures India, broke the news on Instagram on Tuesday with an endearing picture of Ajay and Yug. The caption read, “The master has a new voice. So does the student! Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgan are all set to bring Jackie Chan and Ben Wang’s epic journey to life in #KarateKidLegends (Hindi).👊 Kick into action with the Hindi trailer dropping soon.”

About Karate Kid: Legends

Set in New York City, Karate Kid: Legends follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong as he adjusts to life in a new school, forges unexpected bonds, and is drawn into an intense showdown with a local karate champion. Under the guidance of his teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and the legendary Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery, courage, and growth. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Karate Kid: Legends in theatres on May 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Ajay Devgn's recent projects

Ajay was last seen in Raid 2, which also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor key roles. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews but did well at the box office, crossing the ₹125 crore mark in India within just 12 days of its release on May 1.