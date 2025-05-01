Ajay Devgn says there is no point in blaming officers or corruption: ‘Woh hum mein se ek hain’

Ajay Devgn has been busy promoting his May 1 release Raid 2. The actor shared his take on corruption and the pressure that an official representative has to face in today's society in a new interview with BookMyShow Unscripted. Ajay shared that we as a society must understand the context that these people who are labelled corrupt are coming from the same society. (Also read: Raid 2 box office prediction: Ajay Devgn set to better his own Drishyam 2 record, will beat Sunny Deol's Jaat) Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 released in theatres on May 1.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

What Ajay said

During the interaction, when Ajay was asked if he sees his Raid 2 character as a role model for honesty and integrity, Ajay said, “Mujhe aisa lagta hain ki hum officers ko aisa blame karte hain, corruption ko blame karte hain kyuki… ye officers wahi se aate hain jaha se hum aate hain. Usi society se aate hain. Toh when you turn around and you blame somebody ki ye corrupt ya woh log corrupt hain… baat woh nahi hain! Baat ye hain ki woh hum mein se ek hain. Hum corrupt hain (I feel we blame the officers but these officers come from the same place as us. From the same society. Its not about who is corrupt and who is not, the point is they are one of us. So we are corrupt)!”

‘Kuch log achhe bhi hote hain’

He went on to add, “Ek society mein jab ek corruption creep in ho jaata hain na, toh phir alag alag department ke log hote hain aur woh aur kuch jagah pe corruption hota hi hain aur kuch jagaho pe nahi bhi hota hain. Kuch log achhe bhi hote hain, kuch log bure bho hote hain. Jaisi society ka situations hain, wahi departments ki situations hain because they are one of us and we are one of them (When corruption creeps in a society, then there are different kinds of places in which there is corruption and others where there is no such thing. There are some good people and there are some bad ones. The same way a society is, it is the exact mirror of the department).”

Raid 2 sees Akshay reprise his role as honest IRS officer Amey Patnaik as he faces off against Riteish Deshmukh, another corrupt politician. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, along with Saurabh Shukla in a special appearance, also reprising his role from Raid. The film has been directed by Rajkumar Gupta.