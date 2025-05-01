Raid 2 box office prediction: Ajay Devgn set to better his own Drishyam 2 record, will beat Sunny Deol's Jaat

Raid 2 box office prediction: Ajay Devgn is returning to the big screen with Rajkumar Gupta's Raid 2, a sequel to his 2018 hit, Raid. The film, which releases in theatres on May 1, is an important one for both the actor and the Hindi film industry. Bollywood has had a lean run in 2025 since the early success of Chhaava, and will look to turn the tide with Raid 2. And if early signs are to be believed, things look positive for Raid 2. (Also read: Raid 2 movie review: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s face off fares well in parts, weak villain brings film down) Raid 2 box office prediction: Ajay Devgn film is off to a good start.

Raid 2 box office prediction

Raid 2 sold approximately 2.3 lakh tickets in advance bookings for its opening day. As per Sacnilk, the film collected ₹6.52 crore gross in pre-sales, a figure higher than Ajay's previous film, Shaitaan, which made ₹4.1 crore in advance bookings. Raid is also getting one of the widest releases for a Bollywood film this year. Trade sources say that the film has 3500 screens in India, which could increase to 4000+ if word of mouth helps the film pick up.

Raid 2 has started on an impressive note, with over 21% occupancy in the morning shows, a very good figure for a Thursday release. Trade insiders estimate the film will easily open in India's ₹15-17 crore range. Optimistic estimates are pegging it closer to the ₹20 crore mark. Regardless, the film will still open ahead of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2, which earned just over ₹15.1 crore on its opening day in 2022. This has been Ajay's highest-grossing film post-pandemic, and Raid 2 looks to change that. The ₹15-crore opening will also be higher than Sunny Deol's recent release, Jaat, which earned ₹9.5 crore and Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2, which opened at ₹7.75 crore.

All about Raid 2

Raid 2 sees Akshay reprise his role as honest IRS officer Amey Patnaik as he faces off against Riteish Deshmukh, another corrupt politician. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, along with Saurabh Shukla in a special appearance, also reprising his role from Raid. The film has been directed by Rajkumar Gupta.