Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar contributes 1 crore to rebuild school in Kashmir, BSF shares news of laying the foundation stone
bollywood

Akshay Kumar contributes 1 crore to rebuild school in Kashmir, BSF shares news of laying the foundation stone

Actor Akshay Kumar attended the virtual ceremony of laying the foundation for a school in Kashmir, for which he had contributed ₹1 crore.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 07:57 PM IST
Actor Akshay Kumar and the foundation stone which was laid for the school in Kashmir

Be it extending a helping hand when a natural calamity strikes, or even a pandemic, Akshay Kumar has been at the forefront when it comes to doing his bit. Education, too, is one.

He had spent an entire day with Border Security Force (BSF) on June 17 in Jammu and Kashmir, and later took to Twitter to share pictures. Kumar had written, “Spent a memorable day with the @bsf_india bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes My heart is filled with nothing but respect.”

During his visit, the 53-year-old had spotted a school in a dilapidated condition, and expressed his wish to contribute 1 crore for rebuilding it. And on July 27, the BSF took to Twitter to share the news that the foundation stone has been laid for it. The education block has been named after Kumar’s father, late Hari Om Bhatia.

They shared pictures from the virtual event and wrote, “DG BSF Sh Rakesh Asthana along with Sh @akshaykumar Padma Shri laid foundation stone of Hari Om Bhatia Education Block at Govt Middle School Niru, Kashmir in presence of Smt Anu Asthana, President BWWA & Sh Surendra Panwar, SDG Western Command BSF through weblink today.”

