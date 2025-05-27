Akshay Kumar gives a witty response to question about his fee for Housefull 5. Watch

Akshay Kumar is renowned for his sharp wit and effortless humour, entertaining audiences both on and off the screen. At the recent trailer launch event of his upcoming film Housefull 5, the actor once again showcased his trademark humour. When asked about his fee for the film, Akshay delivered a witty response that left everyone in splits. (Also Read: Housefull 5 trailer: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish sail through chaos; fans happy at 'vintage Akki's return') Akshay Kumar's still from Housefull 5 trailer.

Akshay Kumar opens up about his fees for Housefull 5

A video from the trailer launch event surfaced on the internet. While interacting with the media, Akshay was asked how much he charged for Housefull 5. He replied, “Agar maine paise liye honge toh main tujhe kyun btaaunga? Tu humara bhatija lagta hai? (If I took money, why would I tell you? Are you some relative of ours?).”

He added, “Maine paise liye, bhut acche khase liye. Film bani, bhut acche khaase budget mein bani. Bhut maza aaya. Aaj khushi ka din hai, tune raid daalna hai?” (Yes, I took money—and a good amount too. The film was made, and it was made on a solid budget. It was a lot of fun. Today is a day of celebration, and you want to conduct a raid?) Akshay’s comment left the entire audience in stitches.

About Housefull 5

The comedy thriller, co-written and directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala, and Firuzi Khan under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is the fifth instalment in the popular comedy franchise. The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan after Housefull 3.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever in key roles.

The cast shot on a cruise ship for 40 days. The trailer has already created significant buzz and received a positive response from the audience. Housefull 5 is set to release in cinemas on 6 June.