Housefull 5 trailer: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish sail through chaos; fans happy at 'vintage Akki's return'

Housefull 5 trailer: The wait is finally over as the makers of the film released the trailer of the film on Tuesday. Led by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh, the trailer takes us on a wild ride to a chaotic cruise filled with misadventures and thrills with a murder. Also read: Housefull 5 teaser vanishes from YouTube after 'copyright claim'; here's what we know Housefull 5 trailer: The film is slated to be released on June 6.

Housefull 5 trailer out

The trailer kicks off with Nana Patekar's voiceover, setting the scene for a grand celebration. A billionaire is marking his 100th birthday on a luxurious yacht with a star-studded party and decides to give his inheritance to his ‘Jolly’. And things go wild as Akshay, Abhishek and Ritiesh claim to be Jolly.

The trailer is a non-stop ride of misadventures, culminating in a wild night where something gets slipped into their drinks, leaving them with no memory of what transpired.

The clip also reveals a murder mystery as the billionaire is murdered, with the three becoming suspects. The trailer then introduces Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff as the cop duo, bringing their signature wit and charm to the investigation.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma are also seen in the trailer.

The trailer showcases Jackie cracking jokes about his son Tiger, while Akshay's scenes with monkeys where he is getting slapped by them.

About the film

Housefull 5 features a heavyweight cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey and Johnny Lever. The film is slated to be released on June 6.

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 reunites Abhishek, Akshay, and Riteish after Housefull 3. While Akshay and Riteish have been part of the franchise since the beginning, Abhishek brought his comic flair to the third instalment. Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull released on 30 April 2010.