Housefull 5 teaser vanishes from YouTube after 'copyright claim'; here's what we know

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
May 09, 2025 01:22 PM IST

The teaser of Housefull 5, featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Riteish Deshmukh, was removed from YouTube.

The teaser of Akshay Kumar's upcoming comedy film Housefull 5 had been unveiled on April 30 in a grand manner. The multi-starrer, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is slated to release on June 6, and hence, promotions were set to go into high gear this month. But now, less than a month before the film's release, the teaser has been removed from YouTube, and it seems a 'copyright claim' is behind it all.

The teaser of Housefull 5 was taken down from YouTube on May 9 morning.
The teaser of Housefull 5 was taken down from YouTube on May 9 morning.

Housefull 5 teaser taken down

The teaser was posted on Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's YouTube channel on April 30 and had amassed millions of views in the 10 days since. However, by the morning of May 9, it was no longer on YouTube. Upon going to the page, an error message said, "The video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Mofusion Studios."

The landing page of Housefull 5 teaser displays this error message.
The landing page of Housefull 5 teaser displays this error message.

The teaser is still up on Instagram, where the various actors in the film, including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sonam Bajwa, had shared it on April 30. The teaser introduces the world of Housefull 5 with its giant cast, as the song Laal Pari (by Yo Yo Honey and Simar Kaur) plays in the background.

It is unclear what the copyright strike from Mofusion Studios is about. Mofusion is an India-based record label that produces songs by artists like Diljit Dosanjh and Jasmine Sandlas, among others. HT reached out to Mofusion for clarification on the copyright claim but has yet to receive a response.

HT also reached out to Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The story will be updated when any response or clarity on this is received.

About Housefull 5

Housefull 5 features a heavyweight cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey and Johnny Lever. The film is slated to be released on June 6. So far, there is no word from the makers if this minor setback will have any bearing on the promotional campaign or the release itself.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Housefull 5 teaser vanishes from YouTube after 'copyright claim'; here's what we know
