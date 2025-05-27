Akshay Kumar says Paresh Rawal's Hera Pheri 3 exit ‘will be handled by court’, chides journo for calling him ‘foolish’

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal shocked everyone when he announced his decision to leave Hera Pheri 3. Along with fans, Suniel Shetty and Priyadarshan also expressed their shock and disappointment over the decision. Now, during the trailer launch event of Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar has reacted to Paresh's exit. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal feud explained: From legal suit to Priyadarshan's stand; and will Hera Pheri 3 ever get made) Akshay Kumar breaks his silence about Paresh Rawal exiting Hera Pheri 3.

Akshay Kumar on Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3

When asked about his views on people calling Paresh "foolish" for his decision to walk out of Hera Pheri 3, Akshay said, "Let me first tell you, using this kind of word, like foolish for my co-star, I would not appreciate that. That's not right. We have worked with him for the last 35 years. We are very good friends, and he is a great actor. I admire him a lot. Jo bhi kuch hai (whatever it is), I don't think this is a place to talk about this. Whatever has happened is a serious matter and it will handled by the court. So I don't think I will speak about this."

Paresh Rawal on exiting Hera Pheri 3

There were rumours that Paresh left Hera Pheri 3 over creative differences. However, the actor later debunked these rumours in an interview with Mid-Day and said, "I know it came as a shock to many. We three make a great combination with Priyadarshanji directing us, but the fact is that I opted out because today I don't feel like a part of it. It is final for the time being. I always say never say never for anything. One cannot predict what happens in the future."

Earlier, reports suggested that Akshay had sued Paresh for ₹25 crore in damages following his sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3. Priyadarshan also supported Akshay’s decision, stating that Paresh had not informed any of them before stepping away. Reacting to this, Paresh took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his film Housefull 5, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri in key roles. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on 6 June.