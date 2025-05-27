Chhoti bachi ho kya: Jackie Shroff roasts son Tiger Shroff's infamous line in Housefull 5 trailer, internet is in splits

Housefull 5 trailer just dropped, and the fans have started reacting to Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer comedy caper. Among all the madness that it holds, the internet couldn't stop laughing at Jackie Shroff taking a dig at his son, Tiger's famous dialogue, Choti Bachchi Ho Kya, which has become a meme favourite. Jackie Shroff reprised son Tiger Shroff's famous dialogue Choti Bachchi Ho Kya in Housefull 5

The trailer of Housefull 5 was released on Tuesday, which takes the audience on a cruise ride filled with back-to-back accidents, trying to find the real 'Jolly' who will inherit the 69-billion worth fortune left by a billionaire, played by Ranjeet. It also throws a murder mystery in the mix and introduces Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt as the cop duo bringing back their chemistry from the Khalnayak era.

Jackie Shroff reprises Choti Bachi Ho Kya, internet erupts

In one of the scenes, Jackie brakes his speeding vehicle as soon as he sees a baby in a pram, crossing the road with her mother, leaving Sanjay Dutt's face stuck to the window. Jackie reacts and says, "Choti bachchi hai kya", which left fans in splits.

One fan wrote, “CHOTI bachi Hy Kya was epic (sic)”. Another one said, "Baap Ne bete ki dialogue copy kar liya chhoti bacchi ho kya (Father copied son's dialogue)". One more fan said, “Epic line chhoti bacchi hai kya?”

The line ‘choti bachchi ho kya (are you a little girl),’ was said by Tiger Shroff to Kriti Sanon in their debut film, Heropanti (2014). In recent years, the line has become a meme partly due to Tiger's unintentionally funny delivery. The actor himself has revisited the meme in recent times, laughing at himself.

About Housefull 5

Housefull 5 features an ensemble starcast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey and Johnny Lever. The film is slated to be released on June 6.