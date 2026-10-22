Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and more stars wish Amit Shah on his 62nd birthday

Several actors extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. Amit Shah turns 62 on October 22. On this occasion, many stars took to their X account to wish him and pray for his good health.

Akshay Kumar's wish for Amit Shah

Amit Shah turned 62 on October 22, 2026.

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Actor Akshay Kumar wrote in Hindi, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to you, @AmitShah ji. You have always kept the nation first and foremost. May Mahadev's blessings always be upon you… may your health always remain good and your resolve always remain true. Jai Mahakal."

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Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took to her X account to share a picture with the Home Minister and wrote in the caption, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the illustrious Union Home and Cooperation Minister of India, the honorable Shri Amit Shah Ji. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that you remain forever healthy, joyful, and blessed with a long life, continuing to contribute to the nation's progress in the same way. Jai Shri Ram!”

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, actor Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Wishing Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji a very happy birthday. Wishing you good health, strength and success sir.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, actor Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Wishing Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji a very happy birthday. Wishing you good health, strength and success sir.” {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Wishing our Honourable Home Minister- Shri @AmitShah ji a very happy birthday. May god bless you with great health and long life.”

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Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay also penned a note for Amit Shah on X. It read, “Warm birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Thiru. Amit Shah Avl! My best wishes for your good health and long life in service to the nation! Warm birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Thiru. Amit Shah Avl. Wishing you a long life and good health in service to the nation.”

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PM Modi's note

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday and said his administrative understanding has ensured India's internal security systems become more effective. "Warm birthday greetings to Home Minister Amit Shah. His administrative understanding has ensured India's internal security systems become more effective," PM Modi said in a post on X. The prime minister said Shah's particularly noteworthy successes are in eliminating the menace of Maoism and in furthering the government's dream of a society free from drugs. "I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he said.