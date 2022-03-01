Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon show Bachchhan Paandey's soft side in new song Meri Jaan, Meri Jaan; fans call it 'masterpiece'

The second song from Akshay Kumar's movie Bachchhan Paandey, Meri Jaan Meri Jaan, released on Tuesday. Akshay shared the song on his Instagram account and wrote, “Jiske bulaane par Bachchhan chale jaaye, jiske liye Bachchhan marne ko taiyaar ho jaaye (On whose call Bachchhan goes, for whom Bachchhan is willing to die).” The song shows the romance between the film's two leads- Akshay and Kriti Sanon. The song is in contrast to the film's first song Maar Khayegaa, which showed Akshay in a scary avatar that was much appreciated by the fans. (Also read: Akshay Kumar’s menacing avatar in Bachchhan Paandey song scares fans. Watch)

The song opens with Akshay and Kriti in a tender embrace as the words 'Bhakuaal bhari mohabbat (loosely translated to impressive romance) appear on the screen. The romantic song shows the soft side of Akshay's character Bachchhan Paandey, as he and Kriti dance around in lush green fields, monuments, and even the middle of a lake.

As the scene then shifts to the middle of the lake, we see Akshay and Kriti lovingly gaze at each other standing in a boat, before we get glimpses of the couple in front of a heritage structure. As the song ends, the viewers are given a short glimpse of a scene from the movie where Akshay is seen appearing to strike Kriti with a hammer. We hear Kriti's scream but the screen cuts to black before we see what happens. The song has been sung and composed by B Praak with the lyrics written by Jaani.

Fans immediately poured their love out for the song. “Best romantic song of the year,” wrote one. Several of them were happy to see Akshay collaborate once again with B Praak and Jaani. One commented, "B praak's voice + jaani's voice + Akshay Kumar's acting = masterpiece." The actor had appeared in B Praak's music video Filhaal. Incidentally, the female lead in that song was Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon.

The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Bachchhan Paandey is reportedly a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda, which was inspired by the 2006 Korean film A Dirty Carnival. It follows a filmmaker (Kriti) trying to snoop on a gangster (Akshay) in order to research for her gangster film.

Bachchhan Paandey is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film has seen multiple delays in release due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was earlier scheduled to release on December 25, 2020, but was pushed back to January 22, 2021, and finally to 2022. It will get now a Holi release on March 18.

