Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar’s Samrat Prithviraj banned in Oman, Kuwait

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s historical drama, Samrat Prithviraj, will not be playing in Oman and Kuwait. Why? Because the countries have banned the period film.

According to reliable sources close to the film, the film is banned in the countries, and the reason behind it is yet to be revealed. Several sources have revealed the latest update, while we await an official confirmation from the film’s team.

Samrat Prithviraj, which is all set to open the historical chapter on the big screen in India on June 3, narrates the life story of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Kumar, and Chhillar stars in the movie as Princess Sanyogita.

Written and helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Chhillar. The film was earlier titled Prithviraj. The team changed the title on May 27, with the film team writing a letter to Karni Sena, which demanded change in the film’s name.

Meanwhile, Kumar and Chhillar are busy with the film’s promotional activity, which comes with historical relevance as the actors go around the country to pay their homage to the Prithviraj Chauhan at several ancient places.

On Wednesday, they paid tribute at his Delhi fort Qila Rai Pithora -- a fortified complex in the capital. It was the centre point of Prithviraj’s reign. For Kumar, it is a very relevant film, especially for the future generations. “What he did and how he did… I was surprised after getting to know his life story. You will not believe he used to talk about women empowerment in that era. This is a film for our children, and future generations,” Kumar said.