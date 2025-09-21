‘Inki wajah se mera career hai’: Akshay Kumar pays tribute to stuntmen in The Great India Kapil Show finale

Actor Akshay Kumar brought action, emotion, and laughs to The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 finale, which dropped on Netflix this Saturday, coinciding with the release of his film Jolly LLB 3 on September 19. The last episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 blended heartfelt tributes with humor as Kapil Sharma playfully teased Akshay Kumar about his punctuality and filmography.

Akshay paid tribute to his stuntmen in Kapil's show

In a heartfelt tribute, Akshay credited his long-standing success to the stuntmen who’ve stood by him throughout his career. The actor shared the stage with multiple stunt performers. “Mere liye asli heroes yeh hain. Inki wajah se mera career hai (These are the real heroes for me. I have a career because of them)," he said, saluting their courage and contribution.

The stuntmen then revealed that Akshay has been quietly supporting their welfare for years. They shared that the actor personally pays life insurance premiums for every member of the stuntmen’s union.

While emotions ran high, the episode didn’t skimp on comedy. Kapil Sharma teased Akshay for being late, despite his reputation for punctuality. Akshay fired back with a grin: “Arre, mujhe pehle paise nahi mile (I didn’t get paid yet)."

The friendly roast continued as Kapil joked about Akshay’s massive filmography, asking if it was a result of talent or necessity. Akshay playfully clapped back: “Tere show ke teen seasons Netflix pe chale, do filmein aayi, aur ab cafe bhi khol liya... tu bata talent zyada hai ya zarooratein (Your show’s had three seasons, two films, and now you’ve opened a cafe, you tell me, is it talent or need)?"

The finale also featured fan-favourite acts with Kiku Sharda donning the iconic Baburao avatar from Hera Pheri and Krushna Abhishek impersonating Suniel Shetty, adding to the laughter-filled send-off.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The comedy show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, also stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover, with Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu as permanent guests. The third premiered on Netflix on 21 June.

Since then, stars including Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, Ajay Devgn, and cricketers like Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant have graced the couch. The show concluded on 20 September with the final episode starring Akshay Kumar.