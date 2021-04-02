Akshay Kumar posts then-and-now pic to wish Ajay Devgn on his birthday: 'You’ve been an amazing co-star'

Akshay Kumar wished his Sooryavanshi co-star Ajay Devgn on his 52nd birthday on Friday. He posted a then-and-now picture for the purpose.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote: "From then to now, you’ve been an amazing co-star and part of my journey. Wishing you a very happy birthday @ajaydevgn. May you keep growing from strength to strength. Much love".

The first picture was from one of their older films. Both made debut in 1990s; while Ajay made his acting debut with Phool Aur Khante in 1991, Akshay began his career with Saugandh in the same year.

Ajay replied to Akshay and wrote: "Hi Akki, You have and will always be a special part of my life and career. Memories abound, good times dominate. Thank you for being there."

The two actors worked together in a number of films together including Suhaag (1994), Khakee (2004) and Insan (2005). They will be seen again in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. While Akshay is the lead actor in the film, Ajay has an extended cameo alongwith Ranveer Singh.

Apart from Akshay, Rohit also wished Ajay. He shared the first-look motion poster introducing Ajay's character in SS Rajamouli's RRR. He wrote: "Happy birthday to the man who has been my support system for the last 30 years, from cinema to life. Thank you for always having my back and being you."

Also read: Sameera Reddy posts empowering video of going from 'padded bras' to 'no pressure' zone, her mom-in-law has best reply

On their respective work fronts, Akshay and Ajay remain busy. While both will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Akshay has shot for and completed two films since restrictions on shooting were eased from September last year. He first completed the shoot of Bell Bottom in Scotland. He has also wrapped up the shoot of Aaland L Rai's Atrangi Re. He also shot for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. In March, Akshay began shooting for his next, Ram Setu.

Ajay, meanwhile, has been busy with his upcoming films. The actor has been busy with the shoots of three of his films - Maidaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mayday. In Maidaan, a sports biopic, Ajay will play legendary Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely associated with the golden era of Indian football in 1950s. Mayday, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, will also mark Ajay's directorial debut. He also has a small part in RRR.