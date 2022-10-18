Akshay Kumar ranks number 1 on TAM’s list of most visible stars in TV ads

Akshay Kumar’s appeal, apart from among the movie-goers, remains unparallelled in the advertisement world too. A favourite with brands, he currently endorses everything, from real estate to shoes. So it definitely doesn’t come as a surprise that the actor ranks on top of TAM’s latest AdEx report (January-June 2022) and list of most visible endorsers on television.

With an average visibility of 37 hours per day across all channels, the 55-year-old was the most visible star.

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt took the second and third spot with 18 and 14 hours respectively. This clearly shows that Kumar remains the top choice both among advertisers and the audience. His image of a socially aware, and trustworthy celebrity works in his favour big time. Film stars contributed more than 80 percent of advertising during the period.

Even Kumar’s wife, author Twinkle Khanna found a place on the list with him. More than 50% ads in the mentioned time span were endorsed by top three celebrity couples- Kumar-Khanna on top, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan at second, followed by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia.

Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his next film, Ram Setu, an action adventure, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharuccha.