Akshay Kumar reacts to R Madhavan's remark on actors finishing films in couple of months: ‘Main kya karoon...'

Akshay Kumar has reacted to R Madhavan's comment that good films take one to two years to be made and not just a few months. During a recent press conference for the song launch of his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan, Akshay said what can he do if his film gets over in a short period. He also asked if he should fight the director for the film being wrapped up too soon. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar says he ‘can’t work in film that requires more than 100 days of shoot’)

Recently, during the promotion of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan spoke about films like Pushpa: The Rise and KGF: Chapter 2 which took over a year to shoot. He said that actors commit themselves to the projects and films are made in years and not just in three or four months. Earlier this year, Akshay had said that he 'can’t work in a film that requires more than 100 days of shoot'.

During the press meet, when asked to respond to Madhavan's comment, Akshay said, “Kya kehna chahunga? Bhai meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain main kya karoon? Main is mien thode hi kuch…meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain. Ek director aata hai kehta hai bhaiya aapka kaam khatam aap ghar jaaiye. Toh ab main ussey ladoon? (What can I say? If my film gets over in a short time what can I do? Director comes and tells me that my work on a film is done and I can go home. What should I do? Should I fight with him)?”

Raksha Bandhan director Aanand L Rai also replied, “He has said it time and again about completing a film in 40-45 days. But his calculation is not right. He has misled people by telling this. Which films were completed in 40-45 days? He comes on sets at 6 am and stays till we are done with our work. So, he doesn’t know but people get him on board saying 40-45 days but actually he ends up giving 80-90 days to a film if you take into consideration the time he spends on set in a day."

Earlier this year, Akshay spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "One can’t give more than 45 to 50 days to a film and if you shoot a film in this time span, your budget will always be under control. I can’t work in a film that requires more than 100 days of shoot.”

Akshay will be seen next in Raksha Bandhan, written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. The movie is all set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. Apart from Akshay, the film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth.

