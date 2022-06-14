Akshay Kumar said if Samrat Prithviraj fails, he will go back to doing Housefull and Rowdy Rathore, says director

Akshay Kumar’s latest release Samrat Prithviraj has failed to set the cash registers ringing. The historical drama has made just under ₹ ₹65 crore in its first week, a disappointing number considering its grand scale and reported budget of ₹200 crore. As the film’s collections continue to drop, its director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi said in a new interview that Akshay had once told him that if the film was rejected by the audience, he will go back to making ‘non-controversial’ entertainers like Rowdy Rathore and Housefull. Also read: Samrat Prithviraj box office day 10 collection: Akshay Kumar’s film falls flat, records 82% drop on second weekend

Samrat Prithviraj is Akshay’s first historical drama. In the film, he plays the titular medieval king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film focusses on his battles against Mohammed of Ghor in the 12th century. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar in her Bollywood debut, apart from Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Manav Vij. The film is also the first time Yash Raj Films – the production house – has dabbled in the historical genre.

Speaking with Navbharat Times, Dr Chandraprakash talked about how the film’s failure affects the makers. “If a film flops, the producers become disheartened. This is the first historical film Yash Raj Films made. If this becomes successful, they will make more. Otherwise, their organisation has been regularly making films. They will go back to doing what they were,” he said.

He then added that Akshay had confided in him that if the audience rejects this film, he will go back to doing ‘masala’ films that he was earlier doing. “I remember Akshay told me personally and even in interviews that ‘I was making Rowdy Rathore and Housefull. These films pay me more. I made an attempt (with Samrat Prithviraj). If people reject this, then no worries, I will go back tp Rowdy Rathore. People want to watch things which have no controversies. Then that is what I will do’,” the filmmaker said.

Despite its grand scale and anticipation around its release, Samrat Prithviraj opened below expectations at the box office. The film saw a sharp 82% decline in collections in its second weekend. As of Monday, it had collected less than ₹65 crore in India. Trade analysts say the film will most likely not reach the ₹100-crore mark, let alone recover its ₹200 crore investment.

