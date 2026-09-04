Akshay Kumar shares Asrani's last shot from Haiwaan, remembers him with emotional note: ‘There can be no one like you’

The late comedy icon Asrani’s final screen appearance is set to hit the screens posthumously in Haiwaan, months after his death at the age of 84 following a prolonged illness. Ahead of the film’s release, Akshay Kumar, who plays the antagonist, shared a scene featuring Asrani and penned a heartfelt note in memory of the veteran actor.

Akshay Kumar remembers Asrani ahead of Haiwaan's release

Akshay Kumar shares last shot of Asrani from Haiwaan.

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On Friday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a clip from his upcoming film Haiwaan. The clip featured the late actor Asrani in a humorous exchange with Sharib Hashmi. When Sharib asked his name, Asrani’s character replied, "Hussain." Sharib then asked about his surname, saying, "Aage peeche kuch hai nahi kya? (Don't you have anything before or after your name?)" To this, Asrani’s character quipped, "Peeche hawaldaar hai aur aage aap hain (There’s a police constable behind me and you’re in front of me)."

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the clip, Akshay wrote, "My good fortune that I got to work with this legend and see him give his last ever shot in Haiwaan. Miss you, Asrani ji…there can be no one like you." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the clip, Akshay wrote, "My good fortune that I got to work with this legend and see him give his last ever shot in Haiwaan. Miss you, Asrani ji…there can be no one like you." {{/usCountry}}

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Fans also remembered the veteran actor in the comments. One wrote, "Wow, I never thought that Asrani ji would also be there." Another commented, "He was a real gem back in the time." Another wrote, "We always miss you, Asrani ji..." One more comment read, "He was legendary."

Asrani and Akshay have worked together in several films, including Hera Pheri (2000), Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), Garam Masala (2005), Deewane Huye Paagal (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Welcome (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), Khatta Meetha (2010) and Bhooth Bangla, among others.

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About Haiwaan

Haiwaan is the Hindi remake of Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. In this version, Saif Ali Khan plays a visually impaired martial artist who finds himself protecting a young girl while being pursued by a dangerous psychopath, played by Akshay Kumar. The film also features Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajpal Yadav and Sharib Hashmi in important roles.

Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film marks Akshay and Saif’s reunion on screen after more than a decade. The two were last seen together in Tashan (2008). Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11.