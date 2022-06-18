Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu will release in theatres, producer dismisses OTT rumours

Recently, reports had claimed that Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Ram Setu would be releasing on an OTT platform and not in the theatres as had been announced earlier. Some reports claimed this was due to the lacklustre performance of Akshay’s recent films Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey. However, now Ram Setu’s producer Vikram Malhotra has dismissed all these reports. Also read: Akshay Kumar said if Samrat Prithviraj fails, he will go back to doing Housefull and Rowdy Rathore, says director

Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars Akshay as an archaeologist investigating the mystery behind the Ram Setu, the fabled bridge between India and Sri Lanka mentioned in the Ramayana. The film is set to release on October 24, around Diwali.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday that the film’s producer Vikram Malhotra has clarified that the film will release in theatres only. Taran’s tweet read, “Ram Setu: in cinemas, *not* OTT... #RamSetu - starring #AkshayKumar - will release in *cinemas*, not on any digital platform, as speculated on social media... ‘#RamSetu will celebrate #Diwali 2022 in theatres, as committed,’ producer #VikramMalhotra sets the record straight.”

Taran Adarsh's tweet about Ram Setu.

Akshay’s last two releases did not do too well at the box office. Bachchhan Paandey, which released in March, collected only ₹49 crore in its entire run. On the other hand, his latest release Samrat Prithviraj is also nearing the end of its run, having made ₹66 crore in India so far. Some reports claimed that given the films’ disappointing performance, the producers of Ram Setu were wary of releasing the film in theatres.

Another source of confusion is the fact that Ram Setu is being jointly produced by Amazon Prime Video. The streaming giant had also released the first image from the film last month at its mega event, Prime Video Presents. However, sources close to the film say that Ram Setu is Amazon Studios’ first theatrical release in India and it will only release on OTT after it has finished its theatrical run.

