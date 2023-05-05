Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff are in complete action mode in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan new stills, book Eid 2024

After the success of the 2019 Siddharth Anand film War, Tiger Shroff is now gearing up for another two-hero movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the film and the new stills show them in the middle of some impressive action scenes. The film will release on Eid next year. Also read: Vikramaditya Motwane wanted Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar for AK Vs AK; says he was nearly thrown out of Akshay's office

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in stills from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

A still shows Akshay and Tiger in camouflage uniform, firing at the enemy. While Tiger has a machine gun, Akshay is seen with a pistol. Akshay is seen sporting a moustache while Tiger's look reminds us of War.

Another still shows the two of them riding their bikes in the middle of the desert as a plane flies over them. A different still shows them walking with guns in their hands and a chopper is seen parked behind them in the background.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan new still.

New Bade Miyan Chote Miyan still.

Their fans looked impressed with the stills. A fan commented on Akshay's post, “A very good decision....... Take time between 2 releases.... Eagerly waiting for it.” Another said, “Ye hui na baat ab tootaga box office records (superb, now box office records will be broken).” One more wrote, “Akki bhai...kuch to dusro k liye chhod do (Akshay atleast leave something for others to do).”

Many also raised concern over how Akshay has taken the Eid release, which is usually booked by Salman Khan for his own films. Salman saw the release of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this year. “Bhai se puch lena Eid le lu kya (as Salman if you can take the Eid release),” read one of the comments.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The action thriller also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a prominent role.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani had earlier released a still of two men riding horses from the movie. Along with a picture, he had written, "A big milestone in my life and it has been emotional. This was a dream IP of my father and now we are carrying it forward. Cant wait for you guys to watch this Spectacle in theatres."

