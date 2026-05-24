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Akshay Kumar to feature in alien action film 'Samuk'

Akshay Kumar to feature in alien action film 'Samuk'

May 24, 2026 02:51 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is teaming up with producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah for his next film, titled "Samuk".

Akshay Kumar to feature in alien action film 'Samuk'

Described as India's biggest alien action spectacle, the film is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and is set to release in theatres in 2027. The film blends survival horror and alien thriller elements on an international scale, according to a press release.

It will be directed by Kanishk Varma.

Kumar said he is excited to try the new genre. "Yes, I've signed this film. I found the script and subject of 'Samuk' fascinating. Alien thriller is a totally new genre for me and also for our films. I am very excited about it," he said in a statement.

The makers are aiming to push Indian commercial cinema into an unexplored genre space by combining grounded action storytelling with practical effects and high-end visual world-building.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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