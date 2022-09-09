Kareena Kapoor shares funny birthday post for Akshay Kumar on his birthday: 'I get to pack up at 3 PM...'

Actor Akshay Kumar turned 55 on Friday. Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and others wished him on social media. Akshay was last seen in Cuttputlli, which was a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan that also starred Rakul Preet Singh, Joshua LeClair, Chandrachur Singh, and Sargun Mehta. Also Read: When Akshay Kumar revealed his first love: ‘I told the boy sitting next to me that I love this teacher, want to marry her’

Kareena shared a monochrome photo with Akshay, in which she posed with her toungue out and wrote, “Happy birthday Akshay. You are and you will always be my most favourite co-star (Because I get to pack up at 3 PM). Love you tons. Have a fantastic one." Sidharth Malhotra shared a photo with Akshay and wrote, “Happy Birthday big brother. Love and light. Have a great year ahead.” Rakul Preet Singh also posted a photo on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Happy birthday Akshay sir. May you have the most wonderful year. A year filled with happiness, fitness, blockbusters and joy.”

Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh wish Akshay Kumar.

Suniel Shetty, who starred with Akshay Kumar in the iconic film Hera Pheri, shared a video, which had a bunch of their photos. Calling Akshay Raju (Akshay's Hera Pheri character), Suniel wrote, “Hey Rajuuuuu!! Happy Birthday re baba. @akshaykumar Have a great one." Ajay Devgn shared a photo with Akshay and tweeted, “Happy birthday dear Akki. I hope you are making the most of it. Here’s to many more."

Akshay will be seen next Ram Setu, which is releasing on October 24. The film will also star Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha , Satya Dev and Mahiya Swami. Akshay is also a part of Selfiee, which will release on February 24, 2023. The upcoming drama-comedy will also star Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Akshay also has the Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru in the pipeline. The film will also star Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal will reprise his role from the Tamil original.

