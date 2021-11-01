Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna's Nitara goes door to door for candies as family celebrates Halloween in London. Watch

Actor and author Twinkle Khanna posted a video on social media in which her daugher, Nitara Bhatia was seen celebrating Halloween in London. Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle posted a video in which Nitara and few other kids could be seen standing in front of a door, decorated with spooky accessories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twinkle captioned the video: “Our first door to door Halloween with a few tricks and lots of treats! ‘The earliest historical record of the holiday was engraved on a bronze calendar found in France, in the 1st century B.C.E. The holiday honors its namesake, Samhain, the lord of the dead. During Samhain, people were also said to carry treats in their pockets to give away as bribes, should they be caught unawares by wrathful spooks. They also held jack-o-lanterns to illuminate the night and scare away those seeking to cause them harm.’ From The Smithsonian #halloweenspirit.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twinkle and actor Akshay Kumar tied the knot on January 17, 2001. On September 15 2002, the couple welcomed their first child, son Aarav Bhatia and in 2012, they became parents to Nitara.

Read More: Twinkle Khanna recalls giving it back to director who asked if she can 'do a Mandakini' for rain song sequence

Earlier this year, Twinkle posted a monochrome picture with Nitara and penned a note on parenting. “Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats," she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, "We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings. And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers. #perfectlyimperfectparenting.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}