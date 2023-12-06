Akshay Kumar listens to his fans, will release next film after six months' gap: Sources

It seems like Akshay Kumar has finally answered the collective wish of his fans by releasing his much-anticipated film, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan after a healthy gap. The film stars him along with Tiger Shroff. As per sources, the film will be out sometime in April 2025. Also read: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff are in complete action mode in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan new stills

Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a stiill from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan drop.

The film will be out six months after his last release, Mission Raniganj. This has been done to avoid a cluster of releases in a short time frame, which previously happened in 2022 with films like Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Cuttputlli and Ram Setu, all of which did not perform too well.

Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The action thriller also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a prominent role.

Prithviraj Sukumaran dubbing for Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan

On Wednesday, Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a glimpse from the dubbing session of the film. In the caption, he wrote, “Dubbing #BMCM Teaser. @aliabbaszafar This is (fire emoticons) See you in the theatres on Eid 2024.”

Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan release date

Previously, the makers had announced its release date as it booked the Eid 2024 release, which is usually booked by Salman Khan. Still images of Akshay and Tiger in the middle of some impressive action scenes were last shared by the film's team, which further increased the anticipation. Reportedly, the teaser of the film will be out on Republic Day 2024.

The film has been shot across Scotland, London, India and UAE. Talking about it, Ali Abbas earlier said in a statement, “I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment.”

