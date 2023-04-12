Akshay Oberoi says Fighter has 'much heavier' action scenes than Pathaan

Akshay Oberoi is becoming more mainstream one film at a time and is among the chosen ones for Siddharth Anand's next, Fighter. The actor recently saw the release of the suspense thriller Gaslight on Disney+ Hotstar. He is currently on a short break from the Fighter shoot and is shooting for another project in the meantime. He believes in working as much as possible, no matter if the project is big or small. For Fighter, he says the film is going to be the best aerial action entertainers, serving what the Indian cinema has not produced so far. Also read: Akshay Oberoi says Sara Ali Khan is not faking it on Instagram: What you see is what you get

Akshay Oberoi has a pivotal role in Fighter.

In a candid interview with Hindustan Times, Vivek shares his experience of working on the film which is directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan and War fame and stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. He reveals he would be seen sporting a moustache in Fighter, a film he claims would be at par with Hollywood aerial action entertainers. "Nobody portrays men and women on screen better than Siddharth Anand. Shah Rukh Khan has looked his best in Pathaan and Hrithik looked his best in War. He plays really close attention to how his actors are looking and styled in the film. He has picked each fabric, each cloth, each jacket. When you have somebody like that, you just trust them," he says.

Like the theme of Fighter, Siddharth Anand's Pathaan also had many impressive aerial action sequences. On being asked about how different Fighter will be from Pathaan since it's coming from the same director, Akshay says, "There are probably lots of things he has taken from his Pathaan experience, it had a lot of action and VFX and that only gave Sid more experience. But Fighter is much heavier that way. I don't think you have seen aerial action like this with fighter jets and real kind of fights. We have a very strong VFX team from the US. When the trailer comes out, people will be blown away."

Watch: Akshay Oberoi promises his Fighter with Hrithik Roshan will be a very good film

Ask him if the film can be compared to Tom Cruise's film, pat comes the reply, "I don't think anyone should be comparing anything with anybody. We should not be anywhere behind anybody else. This is a very unique story. Of course there is an overlap of airforce, airforce pilots which we all are playing, but this is not Top Gun. It's a very Indian story. You can look forward to a very very good film next year."

Fighter is Hrithik and Deepika's first film together but Akshay has already worked with Siddharth and Deepika before. "Actually, I have worked with Deepika in one scene in Piku. Siddharth produced a show called Flesh in which I played a flesh trade owner. His wife Mamta Anand ran that show, I credit a lot of my character to her. I have worked with these two before, there is some familiarity there, perhaps the reason why I was roped in for Fighter. Working with Hrithik sir, that's the new part of the parcel with me," he says.

Akshay however, has a different connection with Hrithik, whose debut film he had watched as a teenager in New Jersey. "He is somebody I grew up idolising. I remember seeing him for the first time in a theatre in New Jersey, where I grew up. I had just come from a play rehearsal and my parents really wanted to see this film called Kaho Naa...Pyar Hai. I was 14-15 at the time. I asked my father, 'aapko picture kyu dekhni hai itni zor se, aap itne utawale kyu hore ho? (why are you dying to see the film, what makes you so eager)." He said, "he is the next big movie star of our country." I remember going with them, watching it and everybody was spellbound in the theatre. Coming from that, to working in this really ambitious Hindi film with him, its a dream come true," he says.

