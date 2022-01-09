Alankrita Sahai is being “extra cautious” after her ankle injury

Actor Alankrita Sahai, who recently suffered an ankle injury while filming for an action sequence, is taking baby steps towards recovery. She admits that she is taking extra precautions to ensure her well-being.

“While I am much better now, I am being very careful as I still have a little bit of swelling, which comes and go. It will improve in some time. But I am at ease and resumed most of my activities,” Sahai tells us.

The Namaste England (2018) actor was performing an action sequence for her upcoming film in Goa when she twisted her ankle. Asked her how she sustained the injury and she shared, “I did my own sequence where I had to run away from someone and I had to run down the hill. During the scene, I hit a rock and twisted my ankle and fell. I was in shock, but I completed the scene with a swollen ankle.”

The 27-year-old mentions that she is now on the road to recovery, and “even shot for another action sequence a few days ago while following the necessary precautions”.

“My doctor accompanies me on set when I am doing these scenes. I still go for physiotherapy. I eat good food and rest. I am back to doing splits and cartwheels, but not without a proper warm up or proper padding when practising,” says Sahai, adding that she has recovered quite a bit, but “I am always extra cautious and taking the best possible care”.

On the professional front, the actor will soon be seen in three films and two web shows. “There is a lot in store. I have taken my time and I am progressing . Also, I love to sing, so the audience will be heating me [sing] soon,” she ends.

