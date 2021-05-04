Alankrita Sahai on #oxygenshortage: It is infuriating to see people charging exorbitant price for oxygen, they should be ashamed

Like many good Samaritans who have gone all out to save people amid these tough times, Alankrita Sahai, too, has made it her mission to tirelessly and selflessly help those in need. The actor, along with her sister, Apurvah Sahay Arzoo, is distributing portable oxygen through various volunteers in the worst-hit Mumbai and Delhi NCR.

“It’s infuriating to see people running out of oxygen cylinders, and also people charging exorbitant price for them. People doing that should be ashamed. This isn’t the time to make money,” she rues, adding, “I called a lot of people in Mumbai and around Maharashtra to check if they could supply us portable oxygen cylinders at cost price. And finally, I found someone who was willing to help. I bought all of them in bulk and that’s how I started distributing it to whoever is in need.”

Much like other celebs and influencers, who’re amplyfying people’s requests online, Sahai, too, has been using social media to identify people who are looking for oxygen cylinders. She and her sister are also helping initiative groups that are arranging home-cooked food for Covid-19 patients and delivering it with utmost precautions.

“It’s a difficult time. As citizens of the world, we must contribute and help as much as we can and use our resources to help those in need. Me and Apurvah have been able to arrange portable oxygen cylinders, which can be used in case of an emergency. We’re also donating through some very credible sources,” the 27-year-old shares.

The Namaste England (2018) actor asserts that given the worrisome situation outside, one should try and do their bit without having to leave their houses.

“We’ve to help each other and the smallest amount of donation can make a lot of difference. No help is small, it’s a war out there. We don’t have to see whether government is doing anything or not. It doesn’t matter anymore. This is a community responsibility. This isn’t the time to point fingers but the time to do your bit,” she urges.