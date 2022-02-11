Alankrita Sahai on the loss of her father: I wish he comes back to my life as my kid

It has been a tough one month for actor Alankrita Sahai, whose father passed away last month due to a heart attack. She says that the suddenness of it all is what makes it difficult to grapple with the situation.

“I cry every day, I can’t eat, I can’t sleep. I am just waiting that may be my dad will just rush into the house and say it was a joke. I have not reached a stage of acceptance. I wish he comes back to my life as my kid. We were two peas in a pod. Losing my father is losing a part of my heart,” she tells us.

She also reveals that she is changing her name to Alankrita Anup Sahai in honour of her father.

“He always pushed me and wanted the best for me. He was so kind. I am going to take over from him and wear the pants in the family and take care of my sister and mother. I am ready for it. I can carry on his legacy and what he has taught me,” shares the actor, who will also partake in a drive to honour father by districting clothes to the needy people in villages in Punjab.

Sahai shares that her father had moved with her to Mumbai when she was starting her showbiz career and he was also close to all her friends.

“He was just not my father, he was my best friend. I would go to him guy problems, work problems, financial advice. My friends would come and talk to him about their problems and work issues. He was so cool and chill. A lot of my friends don’t have fathers and my father was a father figure to all of them. it is their loss as well. He loved them and he was emotionally attached to all my friends,” she says.

She reveals that her father would have turned 61 on February 13. Incidentally, she would also be getting two awards on that day.

“I think this is all his blessings,” she ends.