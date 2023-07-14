Alanna Panday uses AI to see what her and Ivor's ‘future baby would look like’. Check it out

Alanna Panday, who tied the knot with Ivor McCray earlier this year, has shared pictures of what their 'future baby would look like' with the help of AI (artificial intelligence). Taking to Instagram on Friday, Alanna posted a video featuring herself, Ivor and a little girl. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan gives Alanna Panday a tight hug, Rekha chats with new bride in unseen pics from wedding reception)

Alanna and Ivor's ‘future baby’

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray dated for several years before tying the knot.

The clip started with Alanna walking in front of Ivor as they twinned in blue and white outfits. The video next showed a toddler posing for the camera. She is dressed in a white T-shirt and different types of overalls. The girl also had different hairstyles and hair accessories as she smiled at the lens.

Ivor reacts to Alanna's post

Alanna captioned the post, “Using AI to see what our future baby would look like (face holding back tears, cloud and white heart emojis).” Reacting to the post, Ivor wrote, "Your mini me (red heart emoji)." He also added, “I think the baby has my personality.”

Here's what fans think

A fan said, "She looks exactly like you and your husband's eyes." A person wrote, "Y'all would make the cutest babies." A comment read, "Your twin!" "Totally Alanna," commented another person. "Clone of you for sure," said an Instagram user. "Ohh my god they are really gonna be so cute soo when you are gonna give this news to your family?" read another comment. "I think girls look more like the father," said another person.

Who are Alanna and Ivor

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and fitness instructor Deanne Panday. She married her long-time boyfriend Ivor following Hindu rituals in Mumbai in March this year. For the wedding, both of them opted for white outfits. Many Bollywood celebrities including Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday, Chunky as well as Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, Neelam Kothari, Mahima Chaudhry, and Tusshar Kapoor among others attended the wedding.

Alanna got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor in 2021. Ivor is a US-based photographer by profession. Alanna and Ivor dated for quite many years before they decided on tying the knot. They have a YouTube channel together and live in Los Angeles, US. They also have a great number of followers on Instagram and keep making videos to keep their fans in the loop and entertained.

