Alaya F says her first meeting with a filmmaker lasted 1.5 minutes: ‘Even though I’m considered a product of nepotism…’

Alaya F, the daughter of Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of Kabir Bedi, said that films were not handed to her on a silver platter despite her family’s connections. She said that while nepotism helped her ‘get (her) foot in the door’, it did not translate into offers for her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2020, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Her upcoming projects include the U Turn remake, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan and Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani alongside Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Seal.

Talking to Elle in an interview, Alaya said that even though people perceive her to be a ‘product of nepotism’, she ‘had to earn’ her first film. “The funny part is, even though I am considered a product of nepotism—it didn’t exactly turn out the way it did for other people. After I came back (from New York), I consciously took time off to work on myself. Presuming that once prepared it will all be easy. Not quite the case,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My very first meeting with a filmmaker (not taking any names) lasted for a whole of one and a half minutes. That’s when it dawned on me that while the training bit is over, I am still to learn the ropes of this business. Then began the auditions, which is a different ball game. It made me realise that while I had it harder than some people, I also had it easier than many others. Nepotism helped me get my foot in the door, which is a huge privilege in itself. But it didn’t give me a film. That’s the part I had to earn,” she added.

Also see | Alaya F says the word ‘chaploosi’ comes to her mind when she thinks of Kangana Ranaut: ‘She says it a lot’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Alaya celebrated the anniversary of her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. “The film that changed my whole life turns 2. Even two years later, anything related to #JawaaniJaaneman makes me so emotional. What a blessing it was to be a part of this project with the most amazing people. Forever grateful for Jawaani Jaaneman,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.