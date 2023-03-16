Alaya F says she will be dancing all day as Priyanka Chopra names her as the next Bollywood superstar

An emotional and excited Alaya F posted a note on her Instagram Stories thanking Priyanka Chopra, her favourite actor, for naming her as the next Bollywood superstar in an interview. The young actor wrote that she was overwhelmed and grateful by Priyanka's compliment for her. Priyanka was promoting her upcoming Prime Video series Citadel when she was asked this question and recommended Alaya. (Also read: Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat trailer: Alaya F, Karan Mehta star in Anurag Kashyap's parallel love stories) In an interview, Priyanka Chopra shared that Alaya F has a unique perspective and could become the next Bollywood superstar.

On her Instagram Stories, Alaya shared a video clip of Priyanka's in which she praises the younger actor. She wrote, “I can't even begin to describe how overwhelmed and grateful I'm feeling!! When your most most most favourite actor picks you when asked who they think deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar, there is LITERALLY no better feeling in the world!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you @priyankachopra Going to be smiling and dancing all day."

Alaya shared a note on her Instagram Stories thanking Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra, who is headlining the series alongside actor Richard Madden, attended the South by Southwest 2023 (SXSW 2023) festival in Texas. The action drama series will premiere on April 28. An interviewer asked her which Bollywood actress she thinks could be the next superstar in the industry. She shared, “I think Alia [Bhatt] is, but she is a Bollywood superstar so I can’t say." But later she added, “I really like Alaya Furniturewala, she is Pooja Bedi's daughter. And I told her when I met her that I think she is just cool, and has a unique perspective. She is not trying to be like everyone else. I think we'll find out in a few years.”

Alaya, who is also the granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, won the Best Female Debut trophy at the 2021 Filmfare Awards for her performance in her first film Jawaani Jaaneman (2020) along with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She also acted opposite Kartik Aaryan in the Disney+ Hotstar thriller Freddy.

Alaya was last seen in the musical love story Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, directed by Anurag Kashyap. She also has the films Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani, U-Turn and Sri, with Rajkummar Rao, lined up for release this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON