Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat trailer: Alaya F, Karan Mehta star in Anurag Kashyap's parallel love stories

Across the seas, two different love stories unfold in Anurag Kashyap's next film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, The trailer of the film released on Thursday shows the leads, Alaya F and Karan Mehta, as two different couples in parallel love stories. The stories take place in London, England and Dalhousie, India where they have to overcome several factors that could cause an issue to their romance. The musical, scored by Amit Trivedi, will be released in theatres on February 3. (Also read: Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat teaser: Anurag Kashyap brings a musical love story with Amit Trivedi. Watch)

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat follows two unrequited love stories that are linked together by DJ Mohabbat and his music. The trailer shows one couple in Dalhouse, with Yakub developing feelings for Amrita. However, her family seems determined to keep them apart. Amrita is keen to uncover DJ Mohabbat's identity and Yakub is ready to help her out.

Meanwhile, in London, Sameer is a DJ at a club when he meets Ayesha. But as she tells her friend, played by Sapna Pabbi, he doesn't seem to return her affections just yet. The trailer ends with a song stating, “Mohabbat se hi toh Kranti aayegi... (Love will lead to a revolution)". It could suggest a not-so-happy ending for any or both of the couples.

The Hindi film marks Anurag's return to romance. He had previously directed Manmarziyaan (2018) which featured a love triangle starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. His last film Dobaaraa, also featuring Taapsee, was a time-travelling thriller which released in theatres last year.

Speaking about Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, Anurag had said in a statement, “The story of the film has taken shape over the years with my conversations with my daughter and the GenZ, and to realise how our set beliefs and conditioning affect them. To realise that we are migrants to the world today (and) that they are a native too. This feels like a new inning and I am happy that it’s starting with this film."

While Karan is a newcomer to the industry, Alaya was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Freddy with Kartik Aaryan. The actor also has the films Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani, U Turn and Sri lined up for release this year.

