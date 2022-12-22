Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat teaser: Anurag Kashyap brings a musical love story with Amit Trivedi. Watch

After thriller Dobaara, Anurag Kashyap is returning with a romantic musical called Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. The first teaser for the film was shared on social media on Thursday. The film stars Alaya F with newcomer Karan Mehta. (Also read: Barbie teaser: Margot Robbie is no 'baby doll'. Watch)

The teaser begins with Alaya playing a school student who seems to be smitten by the character played by Karan. Philosophies on love and poems of Gulzar sound in the voiceover as our leads falls for each other and fall apart. Sharing the teaser, Anurag wrote, Mohabbat Se Hi Kranti Aayegi, a song that also plays in the teaser. The film's music will be by Amit Trivedi.

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat had its world premiere at the Marrakech Film Festival. It was presented outdoors at Marrakech's Jemaa El Fna Square. Anurag Kashyap said he was elated about his directorial having its world premiere at the festival.

“The story of the film has taken shape over the years with my conversations with my daughter and the GenZ, and to realise how our set beliefs and conditioning affect them. To realise that we are migrants to the world today (and) that they are a native too. This feels like a new inning and I am happy that it’s starting with this film,” the 50-year-old filmmaker said in a statement.

After the premiere, Alaya took to Instagram to express her gratitude. She shared a montage video from the film festival and wrote, "I've watched this video a hundred times and still can't believe it's real! Thank you for having us @marrakechfilmfestival. it was such a surreal experience premiering our film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohobbat on the big screen in the middle of Jemaa El Fna Square with all the wonderful people of Marrakech."

She added, "Can't wait for everyone back home to watch our labour of love...Thank you thank you thank you! I want to say this was a dream come true but it's a dream I wouldn't have even dreamed of dreaming!"

Ranjan Singh, of Good Bad Films, said they are confident that the story about love backed with some exceptional music by Amit Trivedi, will "resonate with the audience around the globe".

Backed by Zee Studios and Anurag Kashyap's Good Bad Films, the movie will release in India in January 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON