Ali Fazal asks if films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro can be made today: 'Himmat hai?'

Ali Fazal in an interview said that fingers are pointed when Indians try to make films and television shows on an international scale, and that artists are 'scared' because they're 'stuck' in a 'limbo'.

Ali Fazal, who has appeared in several international projects such as Victoria & Abdul, Furious 7, and the yet-to-be-released Death on the Nile, said that people don't have the 'courage' to make films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron these days because it might have negative consequences.

"We're stuck. And this is a limbo that'll keep repeating if we don't get our heads out," he told The Quint. "We want to consume international content. Everybody's watched Game of Thrones, everybody's watched Friends. Everybody's watching everything. But apan log banate hain toh sabka ungli uth jaata hai (But when we try something people start pointing fingers)."

Ali added, "We are really desperately trying to get there, on the world platform. We really are. Of course, there are going to be mistakes. This is a new canvas. But slowly, that's also going to change. Give us... People strangle us, people are going to get shy. And that's why we're going to go for The Academy and the Globes. That's why we feel inherently happy, when we become a part of international cinema. Because you're scared. How can an artist be scared? You don't want to be scared in your own land; I'm so proud of my country. There are so many stories in my country. But aaj kisaano pe filmein bana do, ban ho jayegi, Satyajit Ray ne banayi thi (But if you make films about farmers today, it'll be banned; Satyajit Ray made one). Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro release kardo aaj, himmat hai kissi ki (Try and release Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro today, does anyone have the courage)?"

The actor will next be seen in Ray, an anthology series on Netflix, based on the short stories of writer-director Satyajit Ray. Ali stars in Forget Me Not, directed by Srijit Mukherji.