Ali Fazal opens up about working in sci-fi genre for the very first time

Actor Ali Fazal has dabbled in several interesting projects belonging to different genres in Bollywood and abroad. From thriller to drama and action, he has pretty much done it all. But the actor says there’s still a long list of things that he is yet to touch upon. And he is happily waiting for them to come his way.

“There are a lot of genres I am yet to touch. Even within a single genre, there are so many permutations and combinations. I think as actors, it is hard to satisfy us. Comedy is something I truly adore. Our lives are full of it. That is something I have not done yet. I don’t mean mindless comedy, but a smart one,” he says.

Besides comedy, his wait for one of the genres that he hasn’t worked on before has come to an end. Fazal, 35, will be seen as a space man in a sci-fi film, for which the actor shot with a highly skilled crew recently.

“It’s something I hadn’t dabbled in before.. it was more like an experiment to try and pull this off, that too, in some very unlikely conditions. But, that’s a surprise for later. We tried to fit in a large concept into these frames, I do hope people like it because if they do , we will go five steps further into the unknown and start churning out the rest of this film - yes there might be versions left to showcase,” he shares about his upcoming project but cleverly keeps most of the information under wraps.

He is balancing the shoot for this along with Khufiya , directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. On coming back to work amid pandemic, Fazal elaborates, “ We have all found ways to work during the pandemic. Working on Khufiya has been interesting. It has been my first film after the pandemic, so I am still looking forward to it. There is a lot more to shoot, I am taking a break for something I have to shoot outside India. I will refinish that and regroup with everybody.”