Alia Bhatt blushes as reporter hints at Ranbir Kapoor, asks if ‘R’ is lucky for her; the reply prompts hoots and cheers

Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday blushed before agreeing that the letter R is a 'lucky factor' for her. Alia, along with SS Rajamouli, Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR, was interacting with the media during the trailer launch of their upcoming film RRR. During the event, a reporter asked Alia if ‘R’ is lucky for her, hinting at her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The video shared by a paparazzo account, shows Alia blushing after she was asked the question. Alia, who was sitting between SS Rajamouli and Ajay Devgn, looked at Ajay who nodded at her.

Alia then replied, "I am stumped. Mere paas jawaab hi nahin hai (I don't have an answer). I am trying to be intelligent. I don't have a good answer."

However, she next said, "Ji (Yes)" as the audience erupted in cheers and hoots. She then added, "R is a lovely alphabet, but so is A." She then smiled looking at the crowd in front of her.

Alia has been in a relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor for a while now. As per several reports, the duo are planning their wedding sometime after they wrap up their professional commitments.

Alia has been sharing pictures with Ranbir on Instagram. On Diwali, she posted a photo in which they held each other and captioned it, "and some love .. Happy Diwali." On his birthday, she shared another one, which showed them enjoying a sunset together and wrote, "Happy birthday my life."

In SS Rajamouli's RRR, besides, Alia, Ajay and Ram Charan, Jr NTR also features in a lead role. RRR will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022. In the 3.7 minute-long trailer the audience is given a glimpse of what the film will offer -an epic theatrical experience.

Jr NTR essays the role of Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju and Alia Bhatt features as Sita. Earlier Ajay's role in the movie was said to be of someone who is the master of ‘strength’.

Alia has several other projects in the pipeline, including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. The Gully Boy actor also has Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings in her line-up.