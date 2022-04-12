Alia Bhatt blushes, asks 'for what' after fans congratulate her during video call with Farah Khan. Watch

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who is currently in US' Boston, recently made a video call to friend-filmmaker Karan Johar and also spoke to actor Alia Bhatt, who was with him at the time. Taking to Instagram, a fan who was a part of Farah's workshop and present with her during the call, shared a video. The fan also spoke about Alia's reaction when she and the other fans congratulated the actor. (Also Read | When Ranbir Kapoor said falling in love makes ‘even water taste like sherbet’, called it greatest feeling in the world)

As the video started, Farah said, "Missing me?" Alia Bhatt replied, "Bohut (A lot)." Actor Ranveer Singh, who sat behind Alia, smiled in the video. All the fans gathered around Farah and started shouting, "Hi Alia! Congratulations!" Alia blushed and asked, "For what?" She then covered her mouth with her hand and laughed. Alia is reportedly tying the knot with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14. Even as her uncle Robin Bhatt has confirmed it, Alia and Ranbir are yet to comment on it.

Farah then ended the call saying, "Ok. Ok. Bye. Bye. Bye. Love you all." She also blew kisses to Ranveer and Alia. Ranveer was seen laughing in the background. The duo was seemingly shooting late at night for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. While Alia wore a dark green outfit, Ranveer sported a light green ethnic wear.

A part of the caption, written by the fan Aditi S, read, "After a 1-hour workshop of Ishq Kameena and all of us gasping for breath while attempting to feel our legs again, Farah Ji hosted a Q&A among all of the attendees. And of course, the main topic was the ongoing banter with Karan Johar!" It also added, “Towards the end of the VIP Q&A, one person bravely asked if Farah Ji would FaceTime someone in Mumbai. Her response was ‘It’s 4 am there! Who would be awake right now?'. I was sitting next to Farah Ji and suggested she call Karan Johar as part of the banter they have going on. If it wakes him up, you can just tease him or something. So she said “okayyy fine”. [pause for reaction here - she took my suggestion!].”

"Wait for it….He picked up! We were FaceTiming with Karan Johar! Shortly after, he ever so calmly goes “Farah, look who I’m with”. He flips his camera and shows Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt!! We lose our minds and start screaming at the top of our lungs! In Boston Park Plaza lobby, with everyone starring and we did not care! You know that feeling when your brain just stops and your jaw drops? Yea, that’s what it felt like to have Ranveer Singh wave to us! Alia was in shock with all of our excitement too!" it also added.

As part of preparations for Alia and Ranbir's wedding, recently, RK Studio and Ranbir's Krishna Raj bungalow were decorated with bright lights. Recently, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits.

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

