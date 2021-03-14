Alia Bhatt cheers for Ranbir Kapoor's team Mumbai City FC after ISL win, Neetu Kapoor attends on his behalf. See pic
Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor played proxy to her son, Ranbir Kapoor at the Indian Super League finals on Saturday. Ranbir's football team, Mumbai City FC won the trophy and Neetu was there to cheer the players.
Sharing a picture of herself with the winners and holding the trophy with them, Neetu wrote, "@mumbaicityfc champions of 2021." Ranbir is a co-owner of the team and could not attend the match as he has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and is currently in quarantine at home."
Ranbir's girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt, reposted Neetu's post and wrote, "Wohooooo." His sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared some dancing emojis and fans said they wished Ranbir could attend too. "Ranbir must be soo happy Yeahhhhhh," wrote one. "As usual Neetuji, looking elegant," wrote another fan.
Mumbai City FC muscled their dominance in the seventh edition of the ISL with an emphatic 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the final at Goa's Fatorda Stadium, pocketing an enviable achievement of capping the season title with the League Shield.
Ranbir was diagnosed with coronavirus last week. Neetu took to Instagram to inform the fans about his health. Sharing a picture of him, she wrote, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions." Last year, Neetu had also tested positive for coronavirus after she shot for her new project Jug Jugg Jeeyo for a few days.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra swings off harness with Richard Madden in leaked pics from Citadel sets
On Friday, Alia, too, shared an old photo of Ranbir's hand in hers. "Major missing," she had captioned her post. The two will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji' Brahmastra. The fantasy film will be their first project together for the big screen. They have previously appeared in a few commercials together.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra appeals to Zomato to find out the 'truth', 'penalise the woman'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia cheers for Ranbir's team after ISL win, Neetu Kapoor attends on his behalf
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur and Inaaya pose with their aunt Saba in throwback pics
- Saba Ali Khan has posted new pictures with her brother Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur and sister Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddhant Chaturvedi confirms testing Covid-19 positive, says 'I'm feeling fine'
- In a note on Instagram, Siddhant Chaturvedi thanked fans for their concern while confirming that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Aamir Khan: When he talked about being ‘very unlucky in love’
- Aamir Khan, who is now married to Kiran Rao, was once 'very unlucky in love'. He revealed that his early experiences with love did not go very well and he was 'rejected' the first three times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut shares video from brother's wedding as she 'misses the squad'
- Kangana Ranaut dances in a throwback video from her brother's wedding and reveals she is missing the celebrations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamlesh Mishra: OTT platform has given new life to documentaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshad Warsi: You have to find a way to fit in the film industry, it is a tough place
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacqueline turns up the heat with sultry photoshoot, Urvashi calls her 'goddess'
- Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of herself from a new photoshoot. The black-and-white photo drew praise from Urvashi Rautela and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana shares stunning throwback pic with Mithun, Shilpa says 'so hot you look'
- Shabana Azmi shared a throwback picture with Mithun Chakraborty, which saw many of her fans and industry friends drop appreciative messages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shikha Talsania on shooting in Covid-19 era: It’s a great way to work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeetendra recalls fond memories of growing up in a chawl, watch video
- Jeetendra, who spent the first two decades of his life in a chawl in Mumbai, recalled fond memories of his childhood on Indian Idol 12. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Awareness around SRK is so high, our productions take more beating: Gaurav Verma
- Red Chillies COO Gaurav Verma has a reasoning behind why some of the company's shows and films 'take more beating' than others, and it has to do with Shah Rukh Khan's popularity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee shares pic of Anurag editing Dobaaraa: 'In a hurry to complete the film'
- Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from the shoot of her film Dobaaraa, showing director Anurag Kashyap deep into work on the editing table, and said how he was in a tearing hurry to finish the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaliyah upset after her boyfriend says she wants more attention than his dogs
- Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire participated in the 'pass the phone' challenge, wherein they revealed each others' least appealing qualities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox