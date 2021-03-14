IND USA
Alia Bhatt cheered for Mumbai City FC, Neetu Kapoor lifted the ISL trophy with the players.
Alia Bhatt cheers for Ranbir Kapoor's team Mumbai City FC after ISL win, Neetu Kapoor attends on his behalf. See pic

Ranbir Kapoor could not make it to the Indian Super League final on Saturday, where his team Mumbai City FC emerged as winners. His girlfriend Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor showed their support.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:44 AM IST

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor played proxy to her son, Ranbir Kapoor at the Indian Super League finals on Saturday. Ranbir's football team, Mumbai City FC won the trophy and Neetu was there to cheer the players.

Sharing a picture of herself with the winners and holding the trophy with them, Neetu wrote, "@mumbaicityfc champions of 2021." Ranbir is a co-owner of the team and could not attend the match as he has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and is currently in quarantine at home."

Ranbir's girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt, reposted Neetu's post and wrote, "Wohooooo." His sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared some dancing emojis and fans said they wished Ranbir could attend too. "Ranbir must be soo happy Yeahhhhhh," wrote one. "As usual Neetuji, looking elegant," wrote another fan.

Mumbai City FC muscled their dominance in the seventh edition of the ISL with an emphatic 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the final at Goa's Fatorda Stadium, pocketing an enviable achievement of capping the season title with the League Shield.

Ranbir was diagnosed with coronavirus last week. Neetu took to Instagram to inform the fans about his health. Sharing a picture of him, she wrote, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions." Last year, Neetu had also tested positive for coronavirus after she shot for her new project Jug Jugg Jeeyo for a few days.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra swings off harness with Richard Madden in leaked pics from Citadel sets

On Friday, Alia, too, shared an old photo of Ranbir's hand in hers. "Major missing," she had captioned her post. The two will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji' Brahmastra. The fantasy film will be their first project together for the big screen. They have previously appeared in a few commercials together.

Alia Bhatt is paired with Ram Charan in RRR.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in Brahmastra.
Parineeti Chopra has weighed in on the Zomato delivery man row.
Alia Bhatt cheered for Mumbai City FC, Neetu Kapoor lifted the ISL trophy with the players.
Inaaya and Taimur seen together in this pic shared by their aunt Saba Ali Khan.
Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested coronavirus positive.
Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao in 2005.
Kangana Ranaut shared fresh pictures after her brother Aksht’s wedding.
Kamlesh K Mishra (Sourced photo)
Actor Arshad Warsi will be seen next in the film Bachchan Pandey.
Jacqueline Fernandez poses on a sofa.
Shabana Azmi with Mithun Chakraborty in a throwback picture.
Actor Shikha Talsania will soon head to Lucknow to shoot for her film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar
Jeetendra on Indian Idol 12.
Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Pathan.
Taapsee Pannu with Anurag Kashyap on Dobaaraa sets.
Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire take up the 'pass the phone' challenge.
