Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden on sets of Citadel.
Priyanka Chopra swings off harness with Richard Madden in leaked pics from Citadel sets

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden were seen shooting for their upcoming series, Citadel, in England. Citadel is a 'global event', a collection of spy series from the Russo Brothers.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:59 AM IST

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden were spotted filming their upcoming series Citadel in England. The two were spotted in costume, pulling off some daring stunts in the first ever, leaked pictures from the sets.

Richard was seen in a green uniform complete with a modern armour, belt and gloves while Priyanka was seen in a black and white uniform. She had her hair tied in braids and was swinging from the harness, while holding onto Richard.


Another picture showed the two of them in a modern multi-terrain vehicle with Priyanka in the driver's seat. From the looks of these new pictures, Citadel appears to have some sci-fi elements added to the series.

Citadel is produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. It will release on Amazon Prime Video and will mark Priyanka's digital debut.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Joe Russo recently said about Priyanka, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

Also read: Saba Ali Khan holds Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur, Soha's daughter Inaaya in throwback pics: 'Love all my nephews, nieces'

However, they refused to give away much about Citadel. “Unfortunately, we are being very secretive with the details around the show so we won’t say any more than that but she is amazing and she’s going to be amazing in the show,” he added.

Citadel is a 'global thriller multi-series'. The Priyanka-Richard one will be the main series with multiple other ones, set in different countries. The Italian series will be co-produced with Amazon Studios and Cattleya, and the Indian series will be developed by Raj and DK of The Family Man and Go Goa Gone. Not all will release on Amazon though.

