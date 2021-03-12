Thanks to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas changed the title of a song last minute

Nick Jonas released his new solo album, Spaceman, on Friday. The singer had previously revealed that many songs were like love letters to his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra. Now, the Jonas Brothers member has revealed that Priyanka led to the change of a song's title on the album.

In a recent interview, the singer revealed that there was a track which he titled Glow. However, Priyanka kept referring to the song as Sexual. He revealed that Priyanka felt the name fitted the track better.

"This song was originally called Glow, but after my wife heard the album, she kept referring to it as Sexual. I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about,'" he told Apple News. Priyanka insisted that he should adopt Sexual while Nick stood his ground until the very last minute when he eventually caved in to her choice of title.

"She felt strongly that it should be called Sexual, so at the very last minute, I changed the title. Obviously, I think she was right," he added. The title seems to fit the song's theme, especially since the song features the chorus, "We made the bed and now it's soaked/ I love to watch you, baby/ I love to watch you glow (Glow)/ You put the "sex" in sexual/ I love to watch you, baby/ I love to watch you glow (Glow)."

Elaborating about the song, Nick said, "The thing I like about this record is that it feels like the connective tissue between my last solo album, which was more R&B and soul-inspired, and this solo album, which is more '80s pop. It's the bridge."

Nick marked the release of his new album by sharing a bunch of photos from 2020. He shared pictures of his wife and dogs, a Covid-19 negative report and an article that clarifies that alcohol cannot prevent the coronavirus. "#Spaceman the album has landed and I am so excited for you all to hear it. Writing this album was a way to process everything that was happening in the world, the distance between us, and what matters most," he said. "I hope you take the time to experience the album in full from start to finish and that you find solace while joining Spaceman on the greatest adventure of all..." he added.

