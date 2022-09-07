After not being allowed inside Ujjain temple, Alia Bhatt denies it's a negative climate to release Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor may not have been allowed inside a temple in Ujjain on Tuesday but she is still keeping a positive mindset about the film's release. Speaking to the media at the Brahmastra press con in Delhi on Wednesday, Alia Bhatt dismissed the idea that there was any unfavourable climate for Bollywood right now. She emphasised that we need to keep things positive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Climate bas ye hai ki September hai phir October aayega (climate is such that it is September right now and it will be followed by October),” she said. “There is no such thing. It is a beautiful environment to release a movie. Right now, we need to be healthy, happy, safe, secure. We should all feel grateful for just life in general. So aise kuch mat bolo, aap mat spread karo. The environment is not negative. Everything is positive, everything is good. And that is it,” she added.

On Tuesday, members of the Bajrang Dal protested outside Mahakaleshwar Temple, not letting the actors enter. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia, and director Ayan recently arrived in Ujjain to take the blessings of Lord Shiva for their upcoming film Brahmastra. During their visit to the temple, men protested against Ranbir for his 11-year-old comment which is currently being circulated on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had once said that he likes to eat beef and circulated the clip on social media. Due to his 11 years old comment, the actor is currently facing a lot of backlash on social media and trollers are using the hashtag #BoycottBrahmastra on Twitter, asking the people not to watch the film.

Bajrang Dal members held black flags and placards at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, as a sign of protest against the film. Apparently, Ranbir and Alia were not allowed to enter the Temple premises and only Ayan got permission to take the deity's blessing. Local police took the situation under control and some protesters were beaten up by the officials for breaching security.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON