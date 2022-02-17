Alia Bhatt describes herself as ‘pyaar kiya toh darna kya types’, says ‘I deeply love Ranbir Kapoor’

Actor Alia Bhatt has opened up about being 'candid' about her relationship with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor. In a new interview, Alia said that she's 'deeply in love with Ranbir' and has nothing to hide. The actor added that she also looks up to Ranbir and is 'very comfortable' with him.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for several years now. Ranbir, in 2020, had said in an interview that the couple would have been married already, had there not been the Covid-19 pandemic. He had also said that he didn’t want to ‘jinx’ it.

In a new interview with Indian Express, Alia spoke about dating Ranbir and said, "There is nothing to hide. There is a time in your life when you feel you shouldn’t speak about it--you’re too protective of it, or you are not sure, or you don’t want to talk about personal things in life. It is not like I am plastering my relationship on every wall in the city or the country, but there’s also nothing to hide. I am not going to lie that I am not in a relationship. In terms of my age also, I have gone past the point where I would hide it."

She added, "Of course, I am in a relationship and I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir and I believe in the relationship. At the moment, I am a very ‘dil wala’ (hearty) person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyaar kiya toh darna kya (there's nothing to fear if you're in love)’ types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it."

Fans will see Alia and Ranbir onscreen together for the first time in Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the first part of a proposed fantasy trilogy also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The film is inspired by Indian mythology and is set for a theatrical release on September 9 this year in several languages--Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Currently, Alia is gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she plays the titular role. The film will release in theatres on February 25. The actor-director duo is in Berlin attending the world premiere of the film at the Berlinale Special Galas.

Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Shantanu Maheshwari among others.

