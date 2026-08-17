Alia Bhatt drops gorgeous vacation pics with Ranbir Kapoor, keeps daughter Raha close: ‘Good old days’

Both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been busy shooting for their respective films. She had her action spectacle, Alpha, release in theatres earlier last month. Meanwhile, Ranbir will have his magnum opus, Ramayana, release in theatres during Diwali. In between their packed schedule, the two actors managed to steal some time for a family vacation together.

Alia's vacation pics

Raha Kapoor sat in between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in one picture.

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Alia took to her Instagram to share snippets from the peaceful and serene pics from their vacation, in which Raha Kapoor was seen enjoying the exotic views of the sea, seated comfortably inbetween Ranbir and Alia. In another picture, Alia was seen sleeping beside Raha on the bed. She also shared a mirror selfie in a white beachwear. “good old days, cuddles and all,” she wrote in the caption.

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{{^usCountry}} Last year, Alia had made an appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival where the event hosted a special retrospective celebrating her cinematic journey. There, she had spoken about Raha and how life has changed with her arrival. “The last time I was here, Raha was one and now she is three. Where are you, how far away, what are you bringing me when you come back,” Alia said during the conversation stage, adding, “Now, Raha has her own relationship with the paparazzi, and is old enough to ask me where I am going, and when I will be back.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, Alia had made an appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival where the event hosted a special retrospective celebrating her cinematic journey. There, she had spoken about Raha and how life has changed with her arrival. “The last time I was here, Raha was one and now she is three. Where are you, how far away, what are you bringing me when you come back,” Alia said during the conversation stage, adding, “Now, Raha has her own relationship with the paparazzi, and is old enough to ask me where I am going, and when I will be back.” {{/usCountry}}

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During the conversation. Alia also sang Raha’s favourite lullaby, revealing that Raha now requests her to sing “this or that song”. “My priorities are my daughter and my family so I have to focus on what really matters,” Alia said while talking about the process through which she picks her projects.

About Alia’s personal life

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Alia dated Ranbir Kapoor for several years and got married in April 2022. Their love story, which blossomed on the sets of Brahmāstra, has been cherished by fans who’ve watched their journey from co-stars to partners. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023.

She will be seen next in Love & War, which also stars Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Ramayana. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The film also features Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh and Lara Dutta in key roles.

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Mounted on a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore, the film will be released in two parts. The first part is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part during Diwali 2027.