Alia Bhatt is missing Ranbir Kapoor while he is in quarantine, clasps his hand tight in pic. See here

Actor Alia Bhatt is 'missing' boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who was recently diagnosed with Covid-19. She shared an old picture of the two of them, clasping each other's hands.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in Brahmastra.

Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday shared a picture that showed her holding boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's hand. Ranbir tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

"Major missing," Alia captioned her post, which has been 'liked' nearly half-a-million times in 30 minutes. It showed two people -- presumably Alia and Ranbir -- clasping each other's hands.

Her friends and followers showered love on them in the comments section. "Aweeee," wrote Anaita Shroff Adajania. Stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped a heart emoji.

Ranbir's diagnosis was confirmed by his mother, Neetu, earlier this week. She wrote in a social media post that he was in quarantine, and responding well to medication. Alia had taken to Instagram Stories shortly afterwards and shared some words of wisdom: "We grow through what we go through."

Alia on Thursday took to Instagram stories and provided a health update for fans. She wrote, "I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all!”

There has been much speculation about the couple's wedding. They were spotted together earlier this month, surveying construction at an apartment. Fans believed they were in the process of putting together a home that they'd move into after tying the knot.

Also read: Alia Bhatt's words of wisdom after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's Covid-19 diagnosis: 'We grow through what we go through'

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for three years, and Ranbir admitted in an interview last year that they would've tied the knot already had the pandemic not happened. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he told journalist Rajeev Masand.

