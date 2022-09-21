Alia Bhatt's full family came together to celebrate Mahesh Bhatt's birthday, See pic with Ranbir Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt turned 74 on Tuesday. His actor-wife Soni Razdan took to her Instagram account and dropped a family picture from her husband's birthday celebrations. The photo featured Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and others. Alia wore a black dress whereas Ranbir was seen wearing black t-shirt and black pants. The family members sat together while posing for the camera. Even Mahesh Bhatt wore black and his wife wore black floral kurti. (Also read: When Mahesh Bhatt said his family will miss him but be happy upon his death)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She captioned the picture, “It’s all in the family (three pink heart emoji)." Actor Neetu Kapoor mother of Ranbir Kapoor, dropped heart and party popper emojis on it. One of her fans commented, “I love this!! Sending lots of love to the family!!” Another fan complaint by saying, “But Neetu Kapoor missing hai.” (But Neetu Kapoor is missing). Other fan from Afghanistan commented, “Lovely family. I am from Afghanistan. I like Pooja ji, Alia and Mahesh sir. Be happy always.” Many of her fans sent best wishes and hearts to Mahesh Bhatt on his special day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahesh Bhatt shares son Rahul Bhatt and daughter Pooja Bhatt with ex-wife Kiran Bhatt (Lorraine Bright). He also has two daughters, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt, with his wife Soni Razdan.

Alia worked with Mahesh Bhatt in Sadak 2, which released in 2020 to bad reviews. In Sadak, the original, Mahesh had worked with his elder daughter Pooja. That film, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, was a hit.

Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt in April. The couple had a wedding Mumbai which was attended only by their close friends and family. A few months later, Alia announced that she was pregnant with her first baby. She made the reveal t

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON