Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Kapoor clan comes together for epic family pic. Don't miss goofy Kareena Kapoor, Jeh

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on Thursday but pictures from the wedding are still streaming in. On Saturday, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture of the newlyweds with the entire Kapoor clan. Fans were happy to see everyone together after a long time. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor hugs emotional father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt in new pics from wedding day. See here)

Seen in the picture are Alia and Ranbir Kapoor in the centre with Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Neila Devi, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Jain, Shweta Nanda, Navya Nanda, Nikhil Nanda, Rima Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Kareena Kapoor and her son Jehangir Ali Khan.

While everyone else is giving their most pristine smiles for the camera, Kareena and Jeh seem to be in a goofy mood. She has her mouth open and eyes wide, and Jeh in her arms is screaming too. Sharing the photo, Riddhima added a heart and evil eye emoji.

Fans left comments on the post. “What an amazing amazing picture,” wrote a fan. “Kareena always dramatic,” noticed another fan. “Congrats! What a beautiful family,” wrote another. A few, however, missed Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in the photos.

More photos from the wedding are being shared by Riddhima, Shaheen Bhatt, and Pooja Bhatt. Riddhima also shared a photo of Ranbir and Alia's immediate families posing together while Shaheen shared unseen pictures of the couple. Pooja shared a photo of Ranbir sharing hugs with his father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had been dating for five years before they got married. Sharing the first wedding photos, Alia wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

