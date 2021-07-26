Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan poses in throwback pic with her and Shaheen, calls them 'best daughters ever'

Soni Razdan has dropped throwback pictures with her daughters-- Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Soni Razdan shared pictures with her Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Actor Soni Razdan on Monday shared throwback pictures with her daughters-- actor Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. Taking to Instagram, Soni dropped photos in which the trio is seen clad in winter wear, posing for the camera.

Alia Bhatt is seen wrapped in a red shawl with her sister Shaheen Bhatt in the pictures. She's seen wearing a pair of light blue denim pants. Shaheen is wearing a navy blue jacket under the shawl as she stands next to Alia. Soni Razdan chose to wear a heavy dark blue jacket over her denims.

Alia, Shaheen and Soni are seen posing against the backdrop of a house surrounded by plants. Soni captioned the post, "One … two … and three … these two n me :). #mothersndaughters #myworld #bestdaughtersever."

Reacting to the pictures, actor Divya Seth Shah commented, "absolute gorgeousnesses" followed by a bunch of red heart emojis. Fans also showered love on them in the comments section. A fan said, "3 pretty peas in a pod." Another wrote, "Family goals love forever." "Best mother and best daughters," commented a third fan. "Absolute lovely people," said another.

Last month, Soni Razdan celebrated the birthday of her father along with Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, along with her daughter Samara, were also present at the birthday party.

Also Read | Sunil Pal calls Manoj Bajpayee ‘gira hua aadmi’, says The Family Man and Mirzapur are a type of ‘porn’

She had also posted a birthday note for her father which read, "Daddy has turned 93 years young today ! The best story teller to children in the world .. he used to make them up as he went along .. and we even had a series called Neelam and Gagan .. which he regaled my sis and me with in weekly instalments ; a prolific badminton and snooker player in the olden days; a good bridge player and now an avid golfer ( yes he still plays) apart from being an architect who still practices ! ... (designed Chitrakoot and Woodlands) the list is endless and so is his boundless energy, enthusiasm and ability to tell the most hilarious jokes with full character renditions. Many of the talents we possess in the family we get from him. Happy Birthday darling daddy. You make us all proud."

